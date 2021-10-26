S E Power Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.66 crore, up 98.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.66 crore in September 2021 up 98.18% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 76.58% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021 up 172.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2020.

S E Power shares closed at 11.10 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)