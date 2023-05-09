S E Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.20 13.60 12.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.20 13.60 12.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.62 11.94 10.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 -1.76 -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.61 0.60 0.49 Depreciation 1.22 1.23 1.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.60 1.46 1.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.73 0.13 -0.92 Other Income 0.14 0.08 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 0.22 -0.75 Interest 0.29 0.26 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.87 -0.04 -0.98 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.13 P/L Before Tax -0.87 -0.04 -0.85 Tax -0.22 -0.01 -0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.65 -0.03 -0.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.65 -0.03 -0.64 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.65 -0.03 -0.64 Equity Share Capital 40.61 40.61 40.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.01 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.01 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.16 -0.01 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.01 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited