    S E Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in March 2023 up 29.79% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 1.54% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.S E Power shares closed at 14.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.26% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.
    S E Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2013.6012.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2013.6012.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6211.9410.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10-1.76-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.600.49
    Depreciation1.221.231.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.601.461.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.730.13-0.92
    Other Income0.140.080.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.590.22-0.75
    Interest0.290.260.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.87-0.04-0.98
    Exceptional Items----0.13
    P/L Before Tax-0.87-0.04-0.85
    Tax-0.22-0.01-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.65-0.03-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.65-0.03-0.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.65-0.03-0.64
    Equity Share Capital40.6140.6140.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.01-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.01-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-0.01-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.16-0.01-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #S E Power
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm