S E Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:Net Sales at Rs 16.20 crore in March 2023 up 29.79% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 1.54% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
|S E Power shares closed at 14.05 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.26% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.
|S E Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.20
|13.60
|12.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.20
|13.60
|12.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.62
|11.94
|10.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|-1.76
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.60
|0.49
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.23
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.46
|1.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.13
|-0.92
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.08
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.22
|-0.75
|Interest
|0.29
|0.26
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-0.04
|-0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.87
|-0.04
|-0.85
|Tax
|-0.22
|-0.01
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.65
|-0.03
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.65
|-0.03
|-0.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.65
|-0.03
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited