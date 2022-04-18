 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

S E Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, up 40.6% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in March 2022 up 40.6% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 28.10 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 141.20% returns over the last 6 months and 659.46% over the last 12 months.

S E Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.49 12.52 8.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.49 12.52 8.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.29 10.13 7.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.08 0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.52 0.45
Depreciation 1.11 1.15 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.58 1.34 1.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -0.54 -1.05
Other Income 0.17 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.75 -0.40 -0.89
Interest 0.24 0.85 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.98 -1.25 -2.06
Exceptional Items 0.13 -- -2.18
P/L Before Tax -0.85 -1.25 -4.24
Tax -0.21 -0.31 -1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.64 -0.93 -3.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 -0.93 -3.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.64 -0.93 -3.17
Equity Share Capital 40.61 40.61 40.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -0.23 -0.78
Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.23 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -0.23 -0.78
Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.23 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #S E Power
first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.