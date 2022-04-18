S E Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, up 40.6% Y-o-Y
April 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in March 2022 up 40.6% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 79.68% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
S E Power shares closed at 28.10 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 141.20% returns over the last 6 months and 659.46% over the last 12 months.
|S E Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.49
|12.52
|8.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.49
|12.52
|8.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.29
|10.13
|7.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.08
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.52
|0.45
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.15
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.58
|1.34
|1.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.54
|-1.05
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-0.40
|-0.89
|Interest
|0.24
|0.85
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-1.25
|-2.06
|Exceptional Items
|0.13
|--
|-2.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|-1.25
|-4.24
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.31
|-1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.93
|-3.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.93
|-3.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.64
|-0.93
|-3.17
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
