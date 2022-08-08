 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S E Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 32.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in June 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 46.19% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 16.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.50% returns over the last 6 months and 98.25% over the last 12 months.

S E Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.78 12.49 10.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.78 12.49 10.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.55 10.29 8.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.07 -0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.52 0.49 0.44
Depreciation 1.18 1.11 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.24 1.58 1.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 -0.92 -0.34
Other Income 0.17 0.17 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 -0.75 -0.20
Interest 0.22 0.24 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -0.98 -1.33
Exceptional Items -- 0.13 --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -0.85 -1.33
Tax -0.18 -0.21 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.64 -0.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.64 -0.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.53 -0.64 -0.99
Equity Share Capital 40.61 40.61 40.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.16 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
