S E Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 32.9% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in June 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 46.19% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.
S E Power shares closed at 16.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.50% returns over the last 6 months and 98.25% over the last 12 months.
|S E Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.78
|12.49
|10.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.78
|12.49
|10.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.55
|10.29
|8.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.49
|0.44
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.11
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.58
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.92
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.75
|-0.20
|Interest
|0.22
|0.24
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.98
|-1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.85
|-1.33
|Tax
|-0.18
|-0.21
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-0.64
|-0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-0.64
|-0.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.53
|-0.64
|-0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited