S E Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore, up 32.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.78 crore in June 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 46.19% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 16.95 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.50% returns over the last 6 months and 98.25% over the last 12 months.