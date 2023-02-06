S E Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.64% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 96.53% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

S E Power shares closed at 15.00 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -54.13% over the last 12 months.