    S E Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.64% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 96.53% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6014.1512.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6014.1512.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9411.8210.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.760.10-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.580.52
    Depreciation1.231.191.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.460.981.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.13-0.52-0.54
    Other Income0.080.110.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.41-0.40
    Interest0.260.210.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.62-1.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.62-1.25
    Tax-0.01-0.16-0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.47-0.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.47-0.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.03-0.47-0.93
    Equity Share Capital40.6140.6140.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.11-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.11-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.11-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.11-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
