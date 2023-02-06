S E Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, up 8.64% Y-o-Y
February 06, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.64% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 96.53% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 93.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.
S E Power shares closed at 15.00 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and -54.13% over the last 12 months.
|S E Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.60
|14.15
|12.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.60
|14.15
|12.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.94
|11.82
|10.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.76
|0.10
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.58
|0.52
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.19
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|0.98
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|-0.52
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.41
|-0.40
|Interest
|0.26
|0.21
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.62
|-1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.62
|-1.25
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.16
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.47
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.47
|-0.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|-0.47
|-0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|40.61
|40.61
|40.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.11
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.11
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited