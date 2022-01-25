S E Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, up 58.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in December 2021 up 58.4% from Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 up 50.07% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021 up 1171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

S E Power shares closed at 38.30 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 325.56% returns over the last 6 months and 706.32% over the last 12 months.