S Chand and Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.48 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.48 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 99.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2022 up 9.21% from Rs. 35.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 43.26 crore in March 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 10.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in March 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.

S Chand and Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.48 15.33 99.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.48 15.33 99.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.76 15.83 27.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.94 0.84 2.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.43 -4.02 11.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.77 10.12 9.29
Depreciation 2.47 2.02 2.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.55 7.76 14.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.56 -17.21 33.48
Other Income 6.38 2.81 7.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.94 -14.41 40.83
Interest 2.61 2.90 4.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.32 -17.31 36.70
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.50
P/L Before Tax 42.32 -17.31 36.20
Tax 3.86 -- 0.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.47 -17.31 35.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.47 -17.31 35.22
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.98 -4.94 10.07
Diluted EPS 10.98 -4.94 10.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.98 -4.94 10.07
Diluted EPS 10.98 -4.94 10.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
