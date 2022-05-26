S Chand and Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.48 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.48 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 99.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2022 up 9.21% from Rs. 35.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 43.26 crore in March 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 10.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in March 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.