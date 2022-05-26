S Chand and Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.48 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.48 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 99.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.47 crore in March 2022 up 9.21% from Rs. 35.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2022 up 9.59% from Rs. 43.26 crore in March 2021.
S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 10.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in March 2021.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.48
|15.33
|99.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.48
|15.33
|99.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.76
|15.83
|27.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.94
|0.84
|2.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.43
|-4.02
|11.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.77
|10.12
|9.29
|Depreciation
|2.47
|2.02
|2.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.55
|7.76
|14.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.56
|-17.21
|33.48
|Other Income
|6.38
|2.81
|7.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.94
|-14.41
|40.83
|Interest
|2.61
|2.90
|4.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.32
|-17.31
|36.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.50
|P/L Before Tax
|42.32
|-17.31
|36.20
|Tax
|3.86
|--
|0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.47
|-17.31
|35.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.47
|-17.31
|35.22
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.98
|-4.94
|10.07
|Diluted EPS
|10.98
|-4.94
|10.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.98
|-4.94
|10.07
|Diluted EPS
|10.98
|-4.94
|10.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
