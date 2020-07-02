S Chand and Co Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore, down 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 159.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2020 down 49.92% from Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 54.02 crore in March 2019.

S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2019.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 45.40 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.70% returns over the last 6 months and -47.70% over the last 12 months.