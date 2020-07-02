App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

S Chand and Co Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore, down 26.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 159.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2020 down 49.92% from Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 54.02 crore in March 2019.

S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2019.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 45.40 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.70% returns over the last 6 months and -47.70% over the last 12 months.

S Chand and Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations117.963.18159.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations117.963.18159.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.9214.0236.77
Purchase of Traded Goods0.830.70-2.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.72-4.3330.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.2210.9415.13
Depreciation3.651.990.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----7.66
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.6310.8528.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.00-30.9942.33
Other Income4.583.0110.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.58-27.9853.11
Interest3.923.464.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.66-31.4448.93
Exceptional Items-10.26----
P/L Before Tax28.39-31.4448.93
Tax11.89-9.3015.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.50-22.1532.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.50-22.1532.95
Equity Share Capital17.4917.4917.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.72-6.339.42
Diluted EPS4.71-6.339.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.72-6.339.42
Diluted EPS4.71-6.339.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.