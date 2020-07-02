S Chand and Co Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore, down 26.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.96 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 159.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2020 down 49.92% from Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.23 crore in March 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 54.02 crore in March 2019.
S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2019.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 45.40 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.70% returns over the last 6 months and -47.70% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.96
|3.18
|159.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.96
|3.18
|159.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.92
|14.02
|36.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|0.70
|-2.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.72
|-4.33
|30.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.22
|10.94
|15.13
|Depreciation
|3.65
|1.99
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|7.66
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.63
|10.85
|28.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.00
|-30.99
|42.33
|Other Income
|4.58
|3.01
|10.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.58
|-27.98
|53.11
|Interest
|3.92
|3.46
|4.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.66
|-31.44
|48.93
|Exceptional Items
|-10.26
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.39
|-31.44
|48.93
|Tax
|11.89
|-9.30
|15.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.50
|-22.15
|32.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.50
|-22.15
|32.95
|Equity Share Capital
|17.49
|17.49
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.72
|-6.33
|9.42
|Diluted EPS
|4.71
|-6.33
|9.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.72
|-6.33
|9.42
|Diluted EPS
|4.71
|-6.33
|9.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am