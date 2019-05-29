S Chand and Co Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.69 crore, down 36.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.69 crore in March 2019 down 36.42% from Rs. 251.15 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2019 down 55.84% from Rs. 74.62 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.02 crore in March 2019 down 54.73% from Rs. 119.34 crore in March 2018.
S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.74 in March 2018.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 134.35 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.14% returns over the last 6 months and -64.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.69
|2.79
|251.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.69
|2.79
|251.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.77
|34.15
|63.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-2.35
|2.97
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.92
|-42.37
|21.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.13
|14.57
|15.68
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.93
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|7.66
|--
|8.01
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.33
|21.18
|33.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.33
|-28.64
|107.57
|Other Income
|10.77
|3.74
|10.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.11
|-24.91
|118.51
|Interest
|4.17
|2.46
|2.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.93
|-27.36
|116.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-22.56
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|48.93
|-49.92
|116.16
|Tax
|15.98
|-17.97
|41.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.95
|-31.95
|74.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.95
|-31.95
|74.62
|Equity Share Capital
|17.49
|17.49
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.42
|-9.14
|21.74
|Diluted EPS
|9.40
|-9.14
|21.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.42
|-9.14
|21.74
|Diluted EPS
|9.40
|-9.14
|21.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited