S Chand and Co Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.69 crore, down 36.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.69 crore in March 2019 down 36.42% from Rs. 251.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.95 crore in March 2019 down 55.84% from Rs. 74.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.02 crore in March 2019 down 54.73% from Rs. 119.34 crore in March 2018.

S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.74 in March 2018.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 134.35 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.14% returns over the last 6 months and -64.14% over the last 12 months.