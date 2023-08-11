S Chand and Co Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore in June 2023 up 1.72% from Rs. 39.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2023 down 70.48% from Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 58.9% from Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022.

S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2022.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 210.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 53.91% over the last 12 months.