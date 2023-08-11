English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    S Chand and Co Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.67 crore in June 2023 up 1.72% from Rs. 39.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2023 down 70.48% from Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 58.9% from Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022.

    S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2022.

    S Chand and Co shares closed at 210.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 53.91% over the last 12 months.

    S Chand and Company Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.67141.9239.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.67141.9239.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1534.1118.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.820.841.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.1721.86-3.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9818.1010.12
    Depreciation1.663.681.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6122.4811.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2940.860.79
    Other Income2.638.7316.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9149.5916.80
    Interest1.342.701.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.5846.8814.96
    Exceptional Items---5.12--
    P/L Before Tax4.5841.7614.96
    Tax1.2410.593.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.3331.1711.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.3331.1711.29
    Equity Share Capital17.6117.5817.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.958.873.22
    Diluted EPS0.958.863.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.958.873.22
    Diluted EPS0.958.863.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!