S Chand and Co Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.98 crore, up 295.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.98 crore in June 2022 up 295.28% from Rs. 10.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2022 up 211.42% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022 up 480.58% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.

S Chand and Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.98 120.48 10.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.98 120.48 10.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.02 26.76 3.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.22 1.94 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.62 17.43 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.12 11.77 8.91
Depreciation 1.62 2.47 1.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.84 21.55 6.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 38.56 -10.03
Other Income 16.01 6.38 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.80 44.94 -6.79
Interest 1.84 2.61 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.96 42.32 -10.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.96 42.32 -10.13
Tax 3.67 3.86 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.29 38.47 -10.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.29 38.47 -10.13
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.22 10.98 -2.90
Diluted EPS 3.21 10.98 -2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.22 10.98 -2.90
Diluted EPS 3.21 10.98 -2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
