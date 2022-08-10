S Chand and Co Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.98 crore, up 295.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.98 crore in June 2022 up 295.28% from Rs. 10.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2022 up 211.42% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022 up 480.58% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.