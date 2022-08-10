S Chand and Co Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.98 crore, up 295.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.98 crore in June 2022 up 295.28% from Rs. 10.12 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.29 crore in June 2022 up 211.42% from Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022 up 480.58% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2021.
S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2021.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.98
|120.48
|10.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.98
|120.48
|10.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.02
|26.76
|3.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.22
|1.94
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.62
|17.43
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.12
|11.77
|8.91
|Depreciation
|1.62
|2.47
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.84
|21.55
|6.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|38.56
|-10.03
|Other Income
|16.01
|6.38
|3.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.80
|44.94
|-6.79
|Interest
|1.84
|2.61
|3.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.96
|42.32
|-10.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.96
|42.32
|-10.13
|Tax
|3.67
|3.86
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.29
|38.47
|-10.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.29
|38.47
|-10.13
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.22
|10.98
|-2.90
|Diluted EPS
|3.21
|10.98
|-2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.22
|10.98
|-2.90
|Diluted EPS
|3.21
|10.98
|-2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited