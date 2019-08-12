S Chand and Co Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, up 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in June 2019 up 2.87% from Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2019 up 2.52% from Rs. 14.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2019 up 52.87% from Rs. 17.95 crore in June 2018.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 58.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -72.72% returns over the last 6 months and -83.50% over the last 12 months.