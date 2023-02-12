S Chand and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 17.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.01 crore in December 2022 down 37.29% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2021.
|S Chand and Co shares closed at 172.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 47.34% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.23
|25.39
|15.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.23
|25.39
|15.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.72
|15.26
|15.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.85
|2.00
|0.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.57
|-9.59
|-4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.27
|11.06
|10.12
|Depreciation
|1.70
|1.67
|2.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.10
|8.81
|7.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.84
|-3.83
|-17.21
|Other Income
|8.13
|1.53
|2.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.71
|-2.30
|-14.41
|Interest
|2.40
|2.03
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.11
|-4.33
|-17.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-10.16
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.11
|-14.49
|-17.31
|Tax
|-6.37
|-1.29
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.74
|-13.20
|-17.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.74
|-13.20
|-17.31
|Equity Share Capital
|17.58
|17.52
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.20
|-3.77
|-4.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.20
|-3.77
|-4.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.20
|-3.77
|-4.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.20
|-3.77
|-4.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited