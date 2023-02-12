S Chand and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.23 25.39 15.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.23 25.39 15.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 32.72 15.26 15.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.85 2.00 0.84 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.57 -9.59 -4.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.27 11.06 10.12 Depreciation 1.70 1.67 2.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.10 8.81 7.76 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.84 -3.83 -17.21 Other Income 8.13 1.53 2.81 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.71 -2.30 -14.41 Interest 2.40 2.03 2.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.11 -4.33 -17.31 Exceptional Items -- -10.16 -- P/L Before Tax -21.11 -14.49 -17.31 Tax -6.37 -1.29 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.74 -13.20 -17.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.74 -13.20 -17.31 Equity Share Capital 17.58 17.52 17.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.20 -3.77 -4.94 Diluted EPS -4.20 -3.77 -4.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.20 -3.77 -4.94 Diluted EPS -4.20 -3.77 -4.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited