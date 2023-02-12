 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S Chand and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 17.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.01 crore in December 2022 down 37.29% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2021. S Chand and Co shares closed at 172.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 47.34% over the last 12 months.
S Chand and Company Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations16.2325.3915.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.2325.3915.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.7215.2615.83
Purchase of Traded Goods0.852.000.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.57-9.59-4.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.2711.0610.12
Depreciation1.701.672.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.108.817.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.84-3.83-17.21
Other Income8.131.532.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.71-2.30-14.41
Interest2.402.032.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.11-4.33-17.31
Exceptional Items---10.16--
P/L Before Tax-21.11-14.49-17.31
Tax-6.37-1.29--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.74-13.20-17.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.74-13.20-17.31
Equity Share Capital17.5817.5217.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
Diluted EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
Diluted EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

