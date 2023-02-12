English
    S Chand and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 16.23 crore in December 2022 up 5.85% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 17.31 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.01 crore in December 2022 down 37.29% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2021.S Chand and Co shares closed at 172.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 47.34% over the last 12 months.
    S Chand and Company Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2325.3915.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2325.3915.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7215.2615.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.852.000.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.57-9.59-4.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2711.0610.12
    Depreciation1.701.672.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.108.817.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.84-3.83-17.21
    Other Income8.131.532.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.71-2.30-14.41
    Interest2.402.032.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.11-4.33-17.31
    Exceptional Items---10.16--
    P/L Before Tax-21.11-14.49-17.31
    Tax-6.37-1.29--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.74-13.20-17.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.74-13.20-17.31
    Equity Share Capital17.5817.5217.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
    Diluted EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
    Diluted EPS-4.20-3.77-4.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited