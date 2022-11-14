 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

S Chand and Co Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 8.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in September 2022 down 8.81% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.72 crore in September 2022 up 56.19% from Rs. 40.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 38.64% from Rs. 21.09 crore in September 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 170.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.67% returns over the last 6 months and 29.23% over the last 12 months.

S Chand and Company Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.27 107.31 51.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.27 107.31 51.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.55 39.97 17.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 0.22 2.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.90 -5.16 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.66 29.55 29.16
Depreciation 10.90 10.97 10.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.99 30.80 29.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.33 0.97 -36.40
Other Income 0.20 14.29 5.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.14 15.26 -31.09
Interest 4.10 4.10 6.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -44.24 11.17 -37.33
Exceptional Items 15.63 -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.61 11.17 -37.33
Tax -8.76 4.83 3.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.85 6.34 -41.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.85 6.34 -41.12
Minority Interest 2.14 0.72 0.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.11 -0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.72 6.95 -40.44
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.66 1.78 -11.77
Diluted EPS -5.66 1.77 -11.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.66 1.78 -11.77
Diluted EPS -5.66 1.77 -11.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am