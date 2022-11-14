S Chand and Co Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in September 2022 down 8.81% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.72 crore in September 2022 up 56.19% from Rs. 40.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 38.64% from Rs. 21.09 crore in September 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 170.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.67% returns over the last 6 months and 29.23% over the last 12 months.