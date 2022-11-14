S Chand and Co Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 8.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in September 2022 down 8.81% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.72 crore in September 2022 up 56.19% from Rs. 40.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 38.64% from Rs. 21.09 crore in September 2021.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 170.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.67% returns over the last 6 months and 29.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.27
|107.31
|51.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.27
|107.31
|51.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.55
|39.97
|17.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.22
|2.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.90
|-5.16
|-0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.66
|29.55
|29.16
|Depreciation
|10.90
|10.97
|10.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.99
|30.80
|29.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.33
|0.97
|-36.40
|Other Income
|0.20
|14.29
|5.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.14
|15.26
|-31.09
|Interest
|4.10
|4.10
|6.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.24
|11.17
|-37.33
|Exceptional Items
|15.63
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.61
|11.17
|-37.33
|Tax
|-8.76
|4.83
|3.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.85
|6.34
|-41.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.85
|6.34
|-41.12
|Minority Interest
|2.14
|0.72
|0.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.72
|6.95
|-40.44
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.66
|1.78
|-11.77
|Diluted EPS
|-5.66
|1.77
|-11.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.66
|1.78
|-11.77
|Diluted EPS
|-5.66
|1.77
|-11.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited