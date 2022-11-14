English
    S Chand and Co Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 8.81% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in September 2022 down 8.81% from Rs. 51.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.72 crore in September 2022 up 56.19% from Rs. 40.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2022 down 38.64% from Rs. 21.09 crore in September 2021.

    S Chand and Co shares closed at 170.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.67% returns over the last 6 months and 29.23% over the last 12 months.

    S Chand and Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.27107.3151.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.27107.3151.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.5539.9717.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.222.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.90-5.16-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6629.5529.16
    Depreciation10.9010.9710.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.9930.8029.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.330.97-36.40
    Other Income0.2014.295.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.1415.26-31.09
    Interest4.104.106.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-44.2411.17-37.33
    Exceptional Items15.63----
    P/L Before Tax-28.6111.17-37.33
    Tax-8.764.833.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.856.34-41.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.856.34-41.12
    Minority Interest2.140.720.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.11-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.726.95-40.44
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.661.78-11.77
    Diluted EPS-5.661.77-11.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.661.78-11.77
    Diluted EPS-5.661.77-11.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am