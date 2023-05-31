S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 390.51 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 390.51 crore in March 2023 up 14.21% from Rs. 341.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.96 crore in March 2023 down 18.82% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2022.
S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.76 in March 2022.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 203.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 87.60% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|390.51
|65.24
|341.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|390.51
|65.24
|341.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.21
|65.44
|71.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.67
|6.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.70
|-45.40
|39.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.74
|33.49
|32.01
|Depreciation
|13.53
|10.96
|11.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.19
|43.92
|50.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.11
|-43.84
|130.78
|Other Income
|8.07
|10.36
|4.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.18
|-33.48
|135.57
|Interest
|6.83
|5.65
|7.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|134.35
|-39.13
|128.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.21
|P/L Before Tax
|134.35
|-39.13
|127.15
|Tax
|32.64
|-8.64
|2.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|101.71
|-30.49
|125.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|101.71
|-30.49
|125.09
|Minority Interest
|1.26
|4.33
|1.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|102.96
|-26.16
|126.84
|Equity Share Capital
|17.58
|17.58
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.93
|-8.69
|35.76
|Diluted EPS
|28.90
|-8.69
|35.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.93
|-8.69
|35.76
|Diluted EPS
|28.90
|-8.69
|35.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
