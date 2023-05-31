S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 390.51 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 390.51 crore in March 2023 up 14.21% from Rs. 341.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.96 crore in March 2023 down 18.82% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2022.

S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.76 in March 2022.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 203.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 87.60% over the last 12 months.