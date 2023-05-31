English
    S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 390.51 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 390.51 crore in March 2023 up 14.21% from Rs. 341.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.96 crore in March 2023 down 18.82% from Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.19% from Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2022.

    S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 35.76 in March 2022.

    S Chand and Co shares closed at 203.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and 87.60% over the last 12 months.

    S Chand and Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations390.5165.24341.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations390.5165.24341.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.2165.4471.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.676.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.70-45.4039.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7433.4932.01
    Depreciation13.5310.9611.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.1943.9250.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.11-43.84130.78
    Other Income8.0710.364.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.18-33.48135.57
    Interest6.835.657.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.35-39.13128.36
    Exceptional Items-----1.21
    P/L Before Tax134.35-39.13127.15
    Tax32.64-8.642.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.71-30.49125.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.71-30.49125.09
    Minority Interest1.264.331.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.96-26.16126.84
    Equity Share Capital17.5817.5817.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.93-8.6935.76
    Diluted EPS28.90-8.6935.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.93-8.6935.76
    Diluted EPS28.90-8.6935.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm