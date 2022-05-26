 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.91 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.95% from Rs. 282.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 96.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 134.05 crore in March 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 35.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.93 in March 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.

S Chand and Company Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.91 51.34 282.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.91 51.34 282.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.56 34.91 60.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.32 4.44 4.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.51 -14.96 26.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.01 29.28 27.09
Depreciation 11.50 10.27 12.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.24 31.63 38.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.78 -44.23 111.49
Other Income 4.80 0.62 9.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.57 -43.61 121.19
Interest 7.22 6.48 8.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.36 -50.08 113.15
Exceptional Items -1.21 -- -0.24
P/L Before Tax 127.15 -50.08 112.91
Tax 2.06 -5.81 14.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.09 -44.27 98.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.09 -44.27 98.14
Minority Interest 1.51 -0.43 -1.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 -0.47 -0.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 126.84 -45.18 96.29
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.76 -12.77 27.93
Diluted EPS 35.76 -12.77 27.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.76 -12.77 27.93
Diluted EPS 35.76 -12.77 27.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
