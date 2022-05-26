S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.91 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.95% from Rs. 282.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 96.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 134.05 crore in March 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 35.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.93 in March 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.