S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.91 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.91 crore in March 2022 up 20.95% from Rs. 282.69 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.84 crore in March 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 96.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 134.05 crore in March 2021.
S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 35.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.93 in March 2021.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and 2.00% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.91
|51.34
|282.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.91
|51.34
|282.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.56
|34.91
|60.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.32
|4.44
|4.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.51
|-14.96
|26.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.01
|29.28
|27.09
|Depreciation
|11.50
|10.27
|12.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.24
|31.63
|38.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|130.78
|-44.23
|111.49
|Other Income
|4.80
|0.62
|9.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|135.57
|-43.61
|121.19
|Interest
|7.22
|6.48
|8.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|128.36
|-50.08
|113.15
|Exceptional Items
|-1.21
|--
|-0.24
|P/L Before Tax
|127.15
|-50.08
|112.91
|Tax
|2.06
|-5.81
|14.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|125.09
|-44.27
|98.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|125.09
|-44.27
|98.14
|Minority Interest
|1.51
|-0.43
|-1.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.24
|-0.47
|-0.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|126.84
|-45.18
|96.29
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.76
|-12.77
|27.93
|Diluted EPS
|35.76
|-12.77
|27.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.76
|-12.77
|27.93
|Diluted EPS
|35.76
|-12.77
|27.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
