S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 282.69 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 282.69 crore in March 2021 down 14.81% from Rs. 331.84 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.29 crore in March 2021 up 58.7% from Rs. 60.68 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.05 crore in March 2021 down 16.27% from Rs. 160.09 crore in March 2020.
S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 27.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.58 in March 2020.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 116.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.36% returns over the last 6 months and 162.49% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|282.69
|34.58
|331.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|282.69
|34.58
|331.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.49
|13.49
|74.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.96
|2.79
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.81
|5.81
|22.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.09
|25.49
|31.20
|Depreciation
|12.86
|9.46
|13.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.99
|22.24
|47.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.49
|-44.70
|141.00
|Other Income
|9.71
|2.18
|5.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|121.19
|-42.52
|146.43
|Interest
|8.05
|7.82
|9.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|113.15
|-50.34
|137.43
|Exceptional Items
|-0.24
|--
|-10.17
|P/L Before Tax
|112.91
|-50.34
|127.26
|Tax
|14.76
|-3.93
|67.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|98.14
|-46.41
|59.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|98.14
|-46.41
|59.87
|Minority Interest
|-1.38
|1.45
|-0.81
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.47
|0.01
|1.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|96.29
|-44.96
|60.68
|Equity Share Capital
|17.49
|17.49
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.93
|-13.27
|17.58
|Diluted EPS
|27.93
|-13.27
|17.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.93
|-13.27
|17.58
|Diluted EPS
|27.93
|-13.27
|17.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
