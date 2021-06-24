S Chand and Co Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 282.69 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.69 crore in March 2021 down 14.81% from Rs. 331.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.29 crore in March 2021 up 58.7% from Rs. 60.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.05 crore in March 2021 down 16.27% from Rs. 160.09 crore in March 2020.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 27.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.58 in March 2020.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 116.15 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.36% returns over the last 6 months and 162.49% over the last 12 months.