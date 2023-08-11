S Chand and Co Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.09 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.09 crore in June 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 107.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2023 down 62.49% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2023 down 37.7% from Rs. 26.23 crore in June 2022.

S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 210.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 53.91% over the last 12 months.