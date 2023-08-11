English
    S Chand and Co Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.09 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.09 crore in June 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 107.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2023 down 62.49% from Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.34 crore in June 2023 down 37.7% from Rs. 26.23 crore in June 2022.

    S Chand and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

    S Chand and Co shares closed at 210.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and 53.91% over the last 12 months.

    S Chand and Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.09390.51107.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.09390.51107.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2898.2139.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.030.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.1448.70-5.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.3641.7429.55
    Depreciation10.8513.5310.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5555.1930.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.70133.110.97
    Other Income2.798.0714.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.49141.1815.26
    Interest2.846.834.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.66134.3511.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.66134.3511.17
    Tax1.5832.644.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.08101.716.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.08101.716.34
    Minority Interest1.531.260.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.61102.966.95
    Equity Share Capital17.6117.5817.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.7428.931.78
    Diluted EPS0.7428.901.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.7428.931.78
    Diluted EPS0.7428.901.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

