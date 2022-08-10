 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S Chand and Co Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore, up 199.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore in June 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 35.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022 up 122.78% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.23 crore in June 2022 up 254.93% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in June 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.

S Chand and Company Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.31 341.91 35.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.31 341.91 35.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.97 71.56 9.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 6.32 1.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.16 39.51 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.55 32.01 26.83
Depreciation 10.97 11.50 10.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.80 50.24 18.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 130.78 -30.83
Other Income 14.29 4.80 3.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.26 135.57 -27.22
Interest 4.10 7.22 7.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.17 128.36 -34.65
Exceptional Items -- -1.21 --
P/L Before Tax 11.17 127.15 -34.65
Tax 4.83 2.06 -3.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.34 125.09 -31.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.34 125.09 -31.14
Minority Interest 0.72 1.51 0.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 0.24 -0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.95 126.84 -30.51
Equity Share Capital 17.52 17.52 17.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 35.76 -8.97
Diluted EPS 1.77 35.76 -8.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 35.76 -8.97
Diluted EPS 1.77 35.76 -8.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
