S Chand and Co Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore, up 199.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore in June 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 35.84 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022 up 122.78% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.23 crore in June 2022 up 254.93% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2021.
S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in June 2021.
S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.31
|341.91
|35.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.31
|341.91
|35.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.97
|71.56
|9.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|6.32
|1.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.16
|39.51
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.55
|32.01
|26.83
|Depreciation
|10.97
|11.50
|10.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.80
|50.24
|18.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|130.78
|-30.83
|Other Income
|14.29
|4.80
|3.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.26
|135.57
|-27.22
|Interest
|4.10
|7.22
|7.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.17
|128.36
|-34.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.21
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.17
|127.15
|-34.65
|Tax
|4.83
|2.06
|-3.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.34
|125.09
|-31.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.34
|125.09
|-31.14
|Minority Interest
|0.72
|1.51
|0.87
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.11
|0.24
|-0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.95
|126.84
|-30.51
|Equity Share Capital
|17.52
|17.52
|17.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.78
|35.76
|-8.97
|Diluted EPS
|1.77
|35.76
|-8.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.78
|35.76
|-8.97
|Diluted EPS
|1.77
|35.76
|-8.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited