    S Chand and Co Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore, up 199.42% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore in June 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 35.84 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022 up 122.78% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.23 crore in June 2022 up 254.93% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2021.

    S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in June 2021.

    S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.

    S Chand and Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.31341.9135.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.31341.9135.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.9771.569.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.226.321.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.1639.51-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5532.0126.83
    Depreciation10.9711.5010.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8050.2418.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.97130.78-30.83
    Other Income14.294.803.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.26135.57-27.22
    Interest4.107.227.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.17128.36-34.65
    Exceptional Items---1.21--
    P/L Before Tax11.17127.15-34.65
    Tax4.832.06-3.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.34125.09-31.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.34125.09-31.14
    Minority Interest0.721.510.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.110.24-0.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.95126.84-30.51
    Equity Share Capital17.5217.5217.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.7835.76-8.97
    Diluted EPS1.7735.76-8.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.7835.76-8.97
    Diluted EPS1.7735.76-8.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
