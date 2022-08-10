S Chand and Co Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore, up 199.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.31 crore in June 2022 up 199.42% from Rs. 35.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in June 2022 up 122.78% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.23 crore in June 2022 up 254.93% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2021.

S Chand and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in June 2021.

S Chand and Co shares closed at 142.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.