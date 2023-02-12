 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S Chand and Co Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 51.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 45.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2022 up 32.45% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021. S Chand and Co shares closed at 172.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and 46.77% over the last 12 months.
S Chand and Company Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations65.2447.2751.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.2447.2751.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.4429.5534.91
Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.414.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.40-11.90-14.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.4931.6629.28
Depreciation10.9610.9010.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.9226.9931.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.84-40.33-44.23
Other Income10.360.200.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.48-40.14-43.61
Interest5.654.106.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-39.13-44.24-50.08
Exceptional Items--15.63--
P/L Before Tax-39.13-28.61-50.08
Tax-8.64-8.76-5.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.49-19.85-44.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.49-19.85-44.27
Minority Interest4.332.14-0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.16-17.72-45.18
Equity Share Capital17.5817.5217.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
Diluted EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
Diluted EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #S Chand and Co #S Chand and Company Limited
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:33 am