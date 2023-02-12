English
    S Chand and Co Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 51.34 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 45.18 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2022 up 32.45% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021.S Chand and Co shares closed at 172.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and 46.77% over the last 12 months.
    S Chand and Company Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.2447.2751.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.2447.2751.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.4429.5534.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.414.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.40-11.90-14.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.4931.6629.28
    Depreciation10.9610.9010.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9226.9931.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.84-40.33-44.23
    Other Income10.360.200.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.48-40.14-43.61
    Interest5.654.106.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-39.13-44.24-50.08
    Exceptional Items--15.63--
    P/L Before Tax-39.13-28.61-50.08
    Tax-8.64-8.76-5.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.49-19.85-44.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.49-19.85-44.27
    Minority Interest4.332.14-0.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-26.16-17.72-45.18
    Equity Share Capital17.5817.5217.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
    Diluted EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
    Diluted EPS-8.69-5.66-12.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
