S Chand and Co Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S Chand and Company Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore in December 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 51.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 45.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2022 up 32.45% from Rs. 33.34 crore in December 2021.
|S Chand and Co shares closed at 172.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.18% returns over the last 6 months and 46.77% over the last 12 months.
|S Chand and Company Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.24
|47.27
|51.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.24
|47.27
|51.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.44
|29.55
|34.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.67
|0.41
|4.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-45.40
|-11.90
|-14.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.49
|31.66
|29.28
|Depreciation
|10.96
|10.90
|10.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.92
|26.99
|31.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.84
|-40.33
|-44.23
|Other Income
|10.36
|0.20
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.48
|-40.14
|-43.61
|Interest
|5.65
|4.10
|6.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.13
|-44.24
|-50.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|15.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.13
|-28.61
|-50.08
|Tax
|-8.64
|-8.76
|-5.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.49
|-19.85
|-44.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.49
|-19.85
|-44.27
|Minority Interest
|4.33
|2.14
|-0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26.16
|-17.72
|-45.18
|Equity Share Capital
|17.58
|17.52
|17.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.69
|-5.66
|-12.77
|Diluted EPS
|-8.69
|-5.66
|-12.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.69
|-5.66
|-12.77
|Diluted EPS
|-8.69
|-5.66
|-12.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited