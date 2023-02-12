S Chand and Co Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.24 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 65.24 47.27 51.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 65.24 47.27 51.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 65.44 29.55 34.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.67 0.41 4.44 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.40 -11.90 -14.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.49 31.66 29.28 Depreciation 10.96 10.90 10.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.92 26.99 31.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.84 -40.33 -44.23 Other Income 10.36 0.20 0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.48 -40.14 -43.61 Interest 5.65 4.10 6.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -39.13 -44.24 -50.08 Exceptional Items -- 15.63 -- P/L Before Tax -39.13 -28.61 -50.08 Tax -8.64 -8.76 -5.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -30.49 -19.85 -44.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -30.49 -19.85 -44.27 Minority Interest 4.33 2.14 -0.43 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.47 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -26.16 -17.72 -45.18 Equity Share Capital 17.58 17.52 17.52 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.69 -5.66 -12.77 Diluted EPS -8.69 -5.66 -12.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.69 -5.66 -12.77 Diluted EPS -8.69 -5.66 -12.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited