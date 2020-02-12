App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

RVNL December quarter profit slumps 63% to Rs 103cr

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 279.51 crore in the year-ago period, RVNL said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday posted 62.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 103.48 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

It had clocked a profit of Rs 279.51 crore in the year-ago period, RVNL said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the income rose to Rs 3,773.13 crore from Rs 3,081.74 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

The company's stock closed at Rs 23.75, down 3.85 per cent, on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Business #Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd #Results

