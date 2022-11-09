Ruttonsha Intl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.91 crore, up 41.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.91 crore in September 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2022 up 186.53% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 54.82% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2021.

Ruttonsha Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Ruttonsha Intl shares closed at 310.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 241.73% over the last 12 months.