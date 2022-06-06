Ruttonsha Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore, up 11.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.36 crore in March 2022 up 11.94% from Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022 up 44.14% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022 up 32.17% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

Ruttonsha Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2021.

Ruttonsha Intl shares closed at 230.65 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)