Ruttonsha Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 45.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in March 2020 down 45.79% from Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 126.57% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 87.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.

Ruttonsha Intl shares closed at 30.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)