Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Ruttonsha Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 45.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruttonsha International Rectifier are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in March 2020 down 45.79% from Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 126.57% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 87.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.

Ruttonsha Intl shares closed at 30.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)

Ruttonsha International Rectifier
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.068.8211.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.068.8211.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.743.777.08
Purchase of Traded Goods0.420.59--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.251.150.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.121.231.26
Depreciation0.280.280.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.941.281.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.190.521.31
Other Income0.110.160.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.681.42
Interest0.190.210.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.471.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.270.471.18
Tax0.02-0.130.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.290.611.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.290.611.10
Equity Share Capital6.886.886.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.420.901.62
Diluted EPS--0.901.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.420.901.62
Diluted EPS--0.901.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results #Ruttonsha International Rectifier #Ruttonsha Intl

