Ruttonsha Intl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore, down 45.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruttonsha International Rectifier are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.06 crore in March 2020 down 45.79% from Rs. 11.19 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020 down 126.57% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 down 87.57% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2019.
|Ruttonsha International Rectifier
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.06
|8.82
|11.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.06
|8.82
|11.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.74
|3.77
|7.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.59
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|1.15
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.23
|1.26
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|1.28
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.52
|1.31
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.16
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.68
|1.42
|Interest
|0.19
|0.21
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.47
|1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.47
|1.18
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.13
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|0.61
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|0.61
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.88
|6.88
|6.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.90
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.90
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.90
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.90
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
