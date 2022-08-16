Ruttonsha Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore, up 39.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.11 crore in June 2022 up 39.93% from Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 up 76.95% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022 up 54.74% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

Ruttonsha Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Ruttonsha Intl shares closed at 228.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.00% returns over the last 6 months and 317.37% over the last 12 months.