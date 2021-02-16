Ruttonsha Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2020 up 0.27% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2020 down 17.83% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020 up 29.17% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

Ruttonsha Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

Ruttonsha Intl shares closed at 36.70 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and -7.09% over the last 12 months.