RUSTOMJEE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 307.93 crore, up 269.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.93 crore in March 2023 up 269.18% from Rs. 83.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.84 crore in March 2023 up 111.42% from Rs. 33.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.60 crore in March 2023 up 109.08% from Rs. 49.55 crore in March 2022.

RUSTOMJEE EPS has increased to Rs. 6.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 496.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.82% returns over the last 6 months