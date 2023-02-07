 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RUSTOMJEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 99.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keystone Realtors are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 99.61% from Rs. 700.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2022 down 74.03% from Rs. 67.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 97.26 crore in December 2021.

Keystone Realtors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.72 1.92
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.72 1.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -114.23 -74.81
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 3.47 4.33
Depreciation 1.03 0.82
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 116.12 70.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.67 1.49
Other Income 27.67 20.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.00 22.33
Interest 2.23 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.77 19.83
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.77 19.83
Tax 4.21 3.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.56 15.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.56 15.93
Equity Share Capital 113.88 103.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.63 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited