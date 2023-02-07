RUSTOMJEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 99.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 99.61% from Rs. 700.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2022 down 74.03% from Rs. 67.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 97.26 crore in December 2021.