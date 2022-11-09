Rushil Decor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore in September 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 171.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2022 up 247.18% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.57 crore in September 2022 up 115.25% from Rs. 22.10 crore in September 2021.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in September 2021.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 406.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.