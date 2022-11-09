 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rushil Decor Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore in September 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 171.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2022 up 247.18% from Rs. 7.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.57 crore in September 2022 up 115.25% from Rs. 22.10 crore in September 2021.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in September 2021.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 406.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.67% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.

Rushil Decor
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 203.39 210.78 171.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 203.39 210.78 171.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.02 105.39 93.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.97 -10.43 -0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.79 10.92 10.30
Depreciation 6.48 6.12 6.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.43 57.37 45.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.65 41.40 15.88
Other Income 0.45 0.17 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.09 41.57 16.08
Interest 5.65 4.87 5.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.45 36.71 10.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.45 36.71 10.31
Tax 8.77 9.51 2.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.68 27.20 7.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.68 27.20 7.68
Equity Share Capital 19.91 19.91 19.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.40 13.66 3.86
Diluted EPS 13.40 13.66 3.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.40 13.66 3.86
Diluted EPS 13.40 13.66 3.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am
