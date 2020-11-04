172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|rushil-decor-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-95-09-crore-up-6-33-y-o-y-6064381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rushil Decor Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.09 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.09 crore in September 2020 up 6.33% from Rs. 89.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in September 2020 down 24.94% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in September 2020 up 14.15% from Rs. 11.66 crore in September 2019.

Rushil Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.08 in September 2019.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 90.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 7.88% over the last 12 months.

Rushil Decor
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations95.0949.0789.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations95.0949.0789.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials44.3826.1241.98
Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.010.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.800.985.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.555.276.75
Depreciation2.192.172.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.0415.3523.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.86-0.828.99
Other Income0.260.390.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.12-0.449.48
Interest3.073.262.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.05-3.706.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.05-3.706.56
Tax1.23-0.07-2.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.82-3.629.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.82-3.629.08
Equity Share Capital14.9314.9314.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.57-2.436.08
Diluted EPS4.57-2.436.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.57-2.436.08
Diluted EPS4.57-2.436.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Rushil Decor

