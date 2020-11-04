Rushil Decor Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.09 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.09 crore in September 2020 up 6.33% from Rs. 89.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in September 2020 down 24.94% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in September 2020 up 14.15% from Rs. 11.66 crore in September 2019.

Rushil Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.08 in September 2019.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 90.50 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and 7.88% over the last 12 months.