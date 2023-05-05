English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rushil Decor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.92 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.92 crore in March 2023 up 9.64% from Rs. 195.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.56 crore in March 2023 down 12.03% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.54 crore in March 2023 down 4.64% from Rs. 29.93 crore in March 2022.

    Rushil Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.74 in March 2022.

    Rushil Decor shares closed at 281.10 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.54% returns over the last 6 months and -42.52% over the last 12 months.

    Rushil Decor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.92210.31195.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations213.92210.31195.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.26105.42113.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.482.31-13.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5611.8810.49
    Depreciation6.327.076.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.4164.1752.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9019.4625.25
    Other Income0.320.44-1.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2219.9023.60
    Interest6.546.482.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6713.4220.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6713.4220.66
    Tax2.113.195.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.5610.2315.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.5610.2315.41
    Equity Share Capital19.9119.9119.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.815.147.74
    Diluted EPS6.815.147.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.815.147.74
    Diluted EPS6.815.147.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rushil Decor
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am