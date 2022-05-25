 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rushil Decor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.10 crore, up 97.58% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.10 crore in March 2022 up 97.58% from Rs. 98.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022 up 196.98% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in March 2022 up 116.57% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2021.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2021.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 439.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.72% returns over the last 6 months and 64.87% over the last 12 months.

Rushil Decor
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.10 166.75 98.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.10 166.75 98.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.24 91.51 55.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.78 0.61 0.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.85 -2.23 -1.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.49 10.36 6.59
Depreciation 6.33 6.12 3.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.87 47.54 27.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.25 12.84 7.71
Other Income -1.64 2.67 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.60 15.51 10.65
Interest 2.94 5.73 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.66 9.79 7.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.66 9.79 7.25
Tax 5.25 2.50 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.41 7.29 5.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.41 7.29 5.19
Equity Share Capital 19.91 19.90 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.74 3.66 3.07
Diluted EPS 7.74 3.66 3.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.74 3.66 3.07
Diluted EPS 7.74 3.66 3.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
