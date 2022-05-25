Rushil Decor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.10 crore, up 97.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.10 crore in March 2022 up 97.58% from Rs. 98.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022 up 196.98% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.93 crore in March 2022 up 116.57% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2021.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in March 2021.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 439.45 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.72% returns over the last 6 months and 64.87% over the last 12 months.