Rushil Decor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.78 crore, up 131.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.78 crore in June 2022 up 131.65% from Rs. 90.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in June 2022 up 458.71% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.69 crore in June 2022 up 2721.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 13.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2021.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 474.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.18% returns over the last 6 months and 51.98% over the last 12 months.