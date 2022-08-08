 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rushil Decor Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 210.78 crore, up 131.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rushil Decor are:

Net Sales at Rs 210.78 crore in June 2022 up 131.65% from Rs. 90.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in June 2022 up 458.71% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.69 crore in June 2022 up 2721.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021.

Rushil Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 13.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2021.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 474.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.18% returns over the last 6 months and 51.98% over the last 12 months.

Rushil Decor
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 210.78 195.10 90.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 210.78 195.10 90.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.39 113.24 71.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.78 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.43 -13.85 -28.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.92 10.49 9.59
Depreciation 6.12 6.33 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.37 52.87 36.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.40 25.25 -4.39
Other Income 0.17 -1.64 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.57 23.60 -4.21
Interest 4.87 2.94 5.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.71 20.66 -10.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.71 20.66 -10.09
Tax 9.51 5.25 -2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.20 15.41 -7.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.20 15.41 -7.58
Equity Share Capital 19.91 19.91 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.66 7.74 -3.81
Diluted EPS 13.66 7.74 -3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.66 7.74 -3.81
Diluted EPS 13.66 7.74 -3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
