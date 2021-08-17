Rushil Decor Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.99 crore, up 85.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.99 crore in June 2021 up 85.43% from Rs. 49.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2021 down 109.42% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2021 down 2.31% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 266.15 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.79% returns over the last 6 months and 186.89% over the last 12 months.