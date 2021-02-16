Rushil Decor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.53 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.53 crore in December 2020 up 7.63% from Rs. 85.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2020 down 42.94% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2020 down 18.63% from Rs. 12.83 crore in December 2019.

Rushil Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.26 in December 2019.

Rushil Decor shares closed at 183.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.18% returns over the last 6 months and 52.08% over the last 12 months.