Rupee opens marginally higher against dollar

The rupee has gained on FII inflows.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar amid continued buying in domestic equities by foreign investors.

At 9.10 am, the rupee was trading 82.02 to a dollar, up 0.05 percent from its previous close.

Foreign institutional investors bought around Rs 14,000 crore in the Indian equity market in the last two sessions. In the June quarter, they bought around $10 billion worth of Indian shares.

The gains in the domestic currency were despite the losses in its Asian peers as the dollar rose after stronger-than-expected US economic data and renewed optimism over more rate hikes this year following the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s recent statements.

Overnight, the US witnessed a string of positive economic data surprises. There was a significant drop in jobless claims, indicating improved employment conditions, and an upward revision to the first-quarter GDP at 2 percent as compared to the forecast of 1.4 percent.

Among Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah was down 0.39 percent, the South Korean won 0.19 percent, while the Taiwanese dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were down 0.12 percent each.

Among gainers, China Offshore was up 0.12 percent and the Singapore dollar 0.07 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency strength against a basket of major currencies, was trading at 103.32, down 0.02 percent from its previous close of 103.34.

(With agency inputs)