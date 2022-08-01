Rupee hits one-month high against US dollar; experts tell investors to remain cautious

The Indian rupee on August 1 closed at a one-month high after the dollar dropped and foreign investors turned positive. The currency has strengthened for the third session in a row.

At close, the home currency ended at 79.02 a dollar -- a level last seen on July 4, up 0.23 percent from its Friday's close of 79.25. The currency opened at 79.19 a dollar and touched a high of 79.01. In the last three trading sessions, the rupee has strengthened by almost 1.1 percent.

"(The rupee) is riding on a less hawkish Fed and softness in dollar in general. The move is also supported by capital inflows in India on a net basis, for the first time in the last nine months," said Vikas Bajaj, head of currency derivatives and IRF at Kotak Securities.

In July, foreign investors bought $650 million worth of equities, for the first time since October 2021. The dollar index saw a sharp decline, from above 109 to below 106 now. Analysts said it is a decent swing, especially since the rupee has been under constant pressure, demand outstripping supply, on account of record deficit, capital outflows and a strong dollar.

However, Bajaj cautioned investors saying that this doesn't mean the currency is out of the woods amid surging crude prices and geo-political risks.

" No doubt given the market positioning, we may see more upside in rupee (strength) but we need to keep in mind, the biggest pain for rupee - oil is still above $100 and there are too many geo-political risks hanging around precariously. Looking at only from a price point of view, don't rule out a possibility of rupee breaking below 79 in this pullback. In fact, we may see exporters rushing to cover (sell dollars) once rupee breaks 79 on spot, and this week there can be a strong possibility of this playing out with RBI policy due later this week on Friday," Bajaj added.

The RBI released the June forwards numbers on Friday. It sold $18.3 billion from its forwards book, taking its total outstanding forwards book to $30.8 billion. In May, the total forward book was $49.19 billion. In June, it also sold another $1.2 billion in NDF (non-deliverable forwards).

"The sheer size of intervention self explains the reason for the crash in forwards in June and creating a situation of dollar shortage. It is to be noted, one cannot meet the dollar demand in cash/spot through derivatives (forwards/futures). No doubt, things since then has improved and intervention has shifted more from FX reserves than forward book resulting in drawdown of FX reserves," Bajaj added.