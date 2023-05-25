Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 401.91 crore, down 8.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.91 crore in March 2023 down 8.29% from Rs. 438.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.69 crore in March 2023 down 61.71% from Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.88 crore in March 2023 down 58.62% from Rs. 77.05 crore in March 2022.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.14 in March 2022.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 253.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -50.75% over the last 12 months.