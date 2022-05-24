 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.22 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 438.22 crore in March 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 434.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 66.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.05 crore in March 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 93.26 crore in March 2021.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in March 2021.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 513.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.

Rupa and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 436.34 420.14 433.51
Other Operating Income 1.87 1.60 0.93
Total Income From Operations 438.22 421.74 434.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 229.07 164.54 176.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.17 1.17 20.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.49 30.56 16.49
Depreciation 3.34 3.55 2.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.23 144.96 129.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.20 76.96 88.59
Other Income 3.51 2.85 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.71 79.81 90.59
Interest 6.17 4.97 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.54 74.83 88.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.54 74.83 88.65
Tax 18.73 16.85 22.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.81 57.98 66.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.81 57.98 66.23
Equity Share Capital 7.95 7.95 7.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 7.29 8.33
Diluted EPS 6.14 7.29 8.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 7.29 8.33
Diluted EPS 6.14 7.29 8.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 12:06 pm
