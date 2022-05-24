Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.22 crore, up 0.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.22 crore in March 2022 up 0.87% from Rs. 434.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 66.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.05 crore in March 2022 down 17.38% from Rs. 93.26 crore in March 2021.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.33 in March 2021.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 513.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.