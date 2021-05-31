Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.45 crore, up 146.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.45 crore in March 2021 up 146.16% from Rs. 176.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.23 crore in March 2021 up 1288.11% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.26 crore in March 2021 up 608.66% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2020.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2020.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 411.95 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.48% returns over the last 6 months and 168.55% over the last 12 months.