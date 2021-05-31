MARKET NEWS

Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.45 crore, up 146.16% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 434.45 crore in March 2021 up 146.16% from Rs. 176.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.23 crore in March 2021 up 1288.11% from Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.26 crore in March 2021 up 608.66% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2020.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2020.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 411.95 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.48% returns over the last 6 months and 168.55% over the last 12 months.

Rupa and Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations433.51327.82176.01
Other Operating Income0.930.870.48
Total Income From Operations434.45328.69176.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials176.38111.75104.78
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.7237.42-40.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.4911.1014.44
Depreciation2.672.713.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses129.60104.2285.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.5961.508.81
Other Income2.001.551.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.5963.059.92
Interest1.942.523.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.6560.536.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax88.6560.536.83
Tax22.4215.442.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.2345.094.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.2345.094.77
Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.335.670.60
Diluted EPS8.335.670.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.335.670.60
Diluted EPS8.335.670.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rupa and Comp #Rupa and Company #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
first published: May 31, 2021 07:44 pm

