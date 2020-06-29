Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 176.49 crore, down 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.49 crore in March 2020 down 55.15% from Rs. 393.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2020 down 85.31% from Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2020 down 77.82% from Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2019.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.08 in March 2019.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 187.45 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.