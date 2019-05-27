Rupa and Comp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 393.50 crore, down 6.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.50 crore in March 2019 down 6.37% from Rs. 420.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2019 down 18.6% from Rs. 39.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2019 down 12.67% from Rs. 67.95 crore in March 2018.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in March 2018.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 282.10 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.14% returns over the last 6 months and -35.05% over the last 12 months.